EOD neutralizes suspicious package

Staff Sgt. Greg Donley, 51st Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal technician, places X-ray equipment on a simulated suspicious package at the post office on Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 3, 2020. The x-ray images will help him determine the type of explosive ordnance is present and how to best handle it. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Rachelle Blake)

Date Taken: 02.03.2016 Date Posted: 06.04.2020 Location: OSAN AIR BASE, KR