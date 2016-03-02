Senior Airman Donal Mesa, 51st Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal technician, wires a Percussion Actuated NonElectric disrupter at the post office on Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 3, 2020. The PAN disrupter is fires a shotgun shell in order to neutralize an explosive device. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Rachelle Blake)
|02.03.2016
|06.04.2020 00:08
|6230182
|200603-F-IT794-003
|6923x4620
|2.09 MB
|OSAN AIR BASE, KR
|0
|0
|0
This work, EOD neutralizes suspicious package [Image 11 of 11], by TSgt Rachelle Blake, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
