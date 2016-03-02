Staff Sgt. Greg Donley, 51st Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal technician, aims the Percussion Actuated NonElectric disrupter at a simulated suspicious package during a training demolition at the EOD range on Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 3, 2020. Using the PAN disrupter, the team remotely fires a shotgun shell into the package to neutralize the explosive. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Rachelle Blake)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.03.2016 Date Posted: 06.04.2020 00:06 Photo ID: 6230189 VIRIN: 200603-F-IT794-010 Resolution: 6095x4068 Size: 2.78 MB Location: OSAN AIR BASE, KR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, EOD neutralizes suspicious package [Image 11 of 11], by TSgt Rachelle Blake, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.