Staff Sgt. Greg Donley, 51st Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal technician, suits-up at the post office on Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 3, 2020. Donley is one f 17 Airmen who make up the Osan EOD unit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Rachelle Blake)
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2016
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2020 00:07
|Photo ID:
|6230185
|VIRIN:
|200603-F-IT794-005
|Resolution:
|7154x4774
|Size:
|2.3 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, EOD neutralizes suspicious package [Image 11 of 11], by TSgt Rachelle Blake, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT