Senior Airman Donal Mesa, 51st Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal technician, remotely navigates a robot at the post office on Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 3, 2020. The unit is required to conduct training 16 hours per week. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Rachelle Blake)
This work, EOD neutralizes suspicious package [Image 11 of 11], by TSgt Rachelle Blake, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
