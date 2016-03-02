EOD neutralizes suspicious package

Senior Airman Matthew Sharif and Senior Airman Donal Mesa, 51st Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal technicians, prepare equipment to detonate a simulated suspicious package during a training session at the EOD range on Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 3, 2020. Using the Percussion Actuated NonElectric disrupter, the team fires a shotgun shell into the package to neutralize the explosive. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Rachelle Blake)

