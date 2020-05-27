200527-N-SH180-2056



PHILLIPINE SEA (May 27, 2020) – U.S. Navy Capt. Michael Langbehn, deputy commander, Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 11, makes his 1,000th arresting gear landing while piloting an F/A-18E Super Hornet, assigned to the “Golden Warriors” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 87, on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) May 27, 2020. Following an extended visit to Guam in the midst of the COVID-19 global pandemic, Theodore Roosevelt is underway conducting carrier qualifications during a deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Zachary Wheeler)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.27.2020 Date Posted: 05.27.2020 21:09 Photo ID: 6223277 VIRIN: 200527-N-SH180-2056 Resolution: 3966x2833 Size: 998.68 KB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 5 Downloads: 1 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 13 of 13], by PO3 Zachary Wheeler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.