PHILIPPINE SEA (May 27, 2020) – U.S. Navy Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Angela Haley, from Farmington, Minn., grades a target during a small arms qualification aboard the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) May 27, 2020. Following an extended visit to Guam in the midst of the COVID-19 global pandemic, Theodore Roosevelt is underway conducting carrier qualifications during a deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Robyn B. Melvin)

Date Taken: 05.27.2020
Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
Hometown: FARMINGTON, MN, US
by PO2 Robyn Melvin