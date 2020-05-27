200527-N-SH180-1657

PHILIPPINE SEA (May 27, 2020) – U.S. Navy Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Jonathan Rodriguez, from Bronx, N.Y., loads ammunition magazines for a small-arms qualification aboard the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) May 27, 2020. Following an extended visit to Guam in the midst of the COVID-19 global pandemic, Theodore Roosevelt is underway conducting carrier qualifications during a deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Zachary Wheeler)

