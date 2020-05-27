200527-N-SH180-1657
PHILIPPINE SEA (May 27, 2020) – U.S. Navy Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Jonathan Rodriguez, from Bronx, N.Y., loads ammunition magazines for a small-arms qualification aboard the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) May 27, 2020. Following an extended visit to Guam in the midst of the COVID-19 global pandemic, Theodore Roosevelt is underway conducting carrier qualifications during a deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Zachary Wheeler)
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2020
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2020 21:09
|Photo ID:
|6223275
|VIRIN:
|200527-N-SH180-1657
|Resolution:
|4026x2876
|Size:
|768.13 KB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Hometown:
|BRONX, NY, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 13 of 13], by PO3 Zachary Wheeler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
