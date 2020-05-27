Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    05.27.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Robyn Melvin 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    200527-N-FP690-2036
    PHILIPPINE SEA (May 27, 2020) – U.S. Navy Cmdr. Steven Vitrella, air boss aboard the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), uses a phone to talk to flight deck control during flight operations May 27, 2020. Following an extended visit to Guam in the midst of the COVID-19 global pandemic, Theodore Roosevelt is underway conducting carrier qualifications during a deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Robyn B. Melvin)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 13 of 13], by PO2 Robyn Melvin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Theodore Roosevelt
    CVN 71
    Aircraft Carrier

