PHILIPPINE SEA (May 26, 2020) U.S. Sailors signal an F/A-18F Super Hornet, assigned to the “Black Knights” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 154, for take-off from the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) May 26, 2020. Following an extended visit to Guam in the midst of the COVID-19 global pandemic, Theodore Roosevelt is underway conducting carrier qualifications during a deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Zachary Wheeler)

