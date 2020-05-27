200527-N-FP690-1128
PHILIPPINE SEA (May 27, 2020) – U.S. Navy Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Jonathan Rodriguez, from Bronx, N.Y., right, demonstrates how to fire an M4 carbine during a small-arms qualification aboard the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) May 27, 2020. Following an extended visit to Guam in the midst of the COVID-19 global pandemic, Theodore Roosevelt is underway conducting carrier qualifications during a deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Robyn B. Melvin)
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2020
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2020 21:08
|Photo ID:
|6223268
|VIRIN:
|200527-N-FP690-1128
|Resolution:
|5391x2901
|Size:
|1.33 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Hometown:
|BRONX, NY, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
