PHILIPPINE SEA (May 27, 2020) – U.S. Navy Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Brian Bowers, from Myrtle Creek, Ore., sanitizes an M4 carbine after a small-arms qualification aboard the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) May 27, 2020. Following an extended visit to Guam in the midst of the COVID-19 global pandemic, Theodore Roosevelt is underway conducting carrier qualifications during a deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Robyn B. Melvin)
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2020
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
