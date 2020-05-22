Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ESSEX Underway Operations [Image 11 of 12]

    ESSEX Underway Operations

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    05.22.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class John McGovern 

    USS Essex-LHD 2

    200521-N-SH168-1041

    PACIFIC OCEAN (May 21, 2020) Yeoman 3rd Class Olivia Martin inputs qualifications aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex. Essex is underway in the eastern Pacific Ocean conducting routine maritime operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class John Luke McGovern/RELEASED)

    This work, ESSEX Underway Operations [Image 12 of 12], by PO2 John McGovern, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

