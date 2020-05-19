Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ESSEX Underway Operations [Image 4 of 12]

    ESSEX Underway Operations

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    05.19.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class William Phillips 

    USS Essex-LHD 2

    200519-N-AN781-2008

    PACIFIC OCEAN (May 19, 2020) The Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Kanas City (LCS 22) transits the Pacific Ocean. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class William Phillips/RELEASED)

    Date Taken: 05.19.2020
    Date Posted: 05.24.2020 13:35
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    This work, ESSEX Underway Operations [Image 12 of 12], by PO2 William Phillips, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS ESSEX
    LHD 2
    navy

