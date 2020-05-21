ESSEX Underway Operations

200520-N-SH168-2474



PACIFIC OCEAN (May 20, 2020) Gunner’s Mate 1st Class Ronnie Castillo demonstrates proper handling of a .50-caliber machine gun to Gunner’s Mate Seaman Noah McCrimmion during a training event aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex. Essex is underway in the eastern Pacific Ocean conducting routine maritime operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class John Luke McGovern/RELEASED)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.21.2020 Date Posted: 05.24.2020 13:36 Photo ID: 6220306 VIRIN: 200520-N-SH168-2474 Resolution: 4786x3419 Size: 1.19 MB