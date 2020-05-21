200520-N-SH168-2474
PACIFIC OCEAN (May 20, 2020) Gunner’s Mate 1st Class Ronnie Castillo demonstrates proper handling of a .50-caliber machine gun to Gunner’s Mate Seaman Noah McCrimmion during a training event aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex. Essex is underway in the eastern Pacific Ocean conducting routine maritime operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class John Luke McGovern/RELEASED)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2020
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2020 13:36
|Photo ID:
|6220306
|VIRIN:
|200520-N-SH168-2474
|Resolution:
|4786x3419
|Size:
|1.19 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, ESSEX Underway Operations [Image 12 of 12], by PO2 John McGovern, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT