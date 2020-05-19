200519-N-RP442-1041
PACIFIC OCEAN (May 19, 2020) Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Nikolas Rojas handles line during small boat operations the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex. Essex is underway in the eastern Pacific Ocean conducting routine maritime operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jenna Dobson/RELEASED)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2020
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2020 13:35
|Photo ID:
|6220301
|VIRIN:
|200519-N-RP442-1041
|Resolution:
|4196x3357
|Size:
|941.71 KB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Essex Underway Operations [Image 12 of 12], by PO3 Jenna Dobson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT