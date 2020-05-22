ESSEX Underway Operations

200522-N-EY021-1006
PACIFIC OCEAN (May 21, 2020) Aviation Maintenance Administrationman 2nd Class Estevan Rodriguez polishes a knee knocker aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex. Essex is underway in the eastern Pacific Ocean conducting routine maritime operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Tyler Diffie/RELEASED)
|05.22.2020
|05.24.2020 13:36
|6220308
|200522-N-EY021-1006
|4928x3280
|963.59 KB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
