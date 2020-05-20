ESSEX Underway Operations

200520-N-AN781-1042



PACIFIC OCEAN (May 20, 2020) Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Zachary brown fishes off the fantail of the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex. Essex is underway in the eastern Pacific Ocean conducting routine maritime operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class William Phillips/RELEASED)

Date Taken: 05.20.2020 Date Posted: 05.24.2020 Location: PACIFIC OCEAN