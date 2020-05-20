USS Essex Underway Operations

200520-N-RP442-1025
PACIFIC OCEAN (May 20, 2020) Aviation Support Equipment Technician 2nd Class Logan Buican fishes off the fantail of the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex. Essex is underway in the eastern Pacific Ocean conducting routine maritime operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jenna Dobson/RELEASED)
