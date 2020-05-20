ESSEX Underway Operations

200520-N-AN781-1029
PACIFIC OCEAN (May 20, 2020) Lt. j. g. Natalie Dean fishes off the fantail of the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex. Essex is underway in the eastern Pacific Ocean conducting routine maritime operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class William Phillips/RELEASED)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2020
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2020 13:35
|Photo ID:
|6220305
|VIRIN:
|200520-N-AN781-1029
|Resolution:
|4953x3302
|Size:
|1.12 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
