Lt. Col. Lapp celebrates Fini Flight and Retirement Ceremony

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Aaron C. “Badger” Lapp, 366th Fighter Wing director of operations and plans, poses with fellow Airmen after receiving a going away memento from Col. Tony S. Lombardo, 366th Fighter Wing chief of staff, May 15, 2020, on Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho. Lapp has served the Air Force for 20 years and one month and has over 3,000 flight hours and 900 Combat hours. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Akeem K. Campbell)

