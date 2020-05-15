Lt. Col. Lapp celebrates Fini Flight and Retirement Ceremony

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Aaron C. “Badger” Lapp, 366th Fighter Wing director of operations and plans, gets sprayed with champagne by his wife, Gina Lapp, after completing his Fini Flight, May 15, 2020, on Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho. Getting sprayed with champagne by friends and family is part of the Fini Flight tradition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Akeem K. Campbell)

