    Lt. Col. Lapp celebrates Fini Flight and Retirement Ceremony [Image 5 of 9]

    Lt. Col. Lapp celebrates Fini Flight and Retirement Ceremony

    MOUNTAIN HOME AFB, ID, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Akeem Campbell 

    366th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Aaron C. “Badger” Lapp, 366th Fighter Wing director of operations and plans, gets sprayed with champagne by his wife, Gina Lapp, after completing his Fini Flight, May 15, 2020, on Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho. Getting sprayed with champagne by friends and family is part of the Fini Flight tradition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Akeem K. Campbell)

    Date Taken: 05.15.2020
    Date Posted: 05.21.2020 22:15
    Photo ID: 6218631
    VIRIN: 200515-F-PJ023-1222
    Location: MOUNTAIN HOME AFB, ID, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lt. Col. Lapp celebrates Fini Flight and Retirement Ceremony [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Akeem Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Mountain Home Air Force Base
    Retirement
    Fini-Flight
    366th Fighter Wing
    Lt. Col. Aaron C. Lapp

