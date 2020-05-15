U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Aaron C. “Badger” Lapp, 366th Fighter Wing director of operations and plans, gets sprayed with champagne by his wife, Gina Lapp, after completing his Fini Flight, May 15, 2020, on Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho. Getting sprayed with champagne by friends and family is part of the Fini Flight tradition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Akeem K. Campbell)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2020
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2020 22:15
|Photo ID:
|6218631
|VIRIN:
|200515-F-PJ023-1222
|Resolution:
|6591x4708
|Size:
|15.28 MB
|Location:
|MOUNTAIN HOME AFB, ID, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Lt. Col. Lapp celebrates Fini Flight and Retirement Ceremony [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Akeem Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
