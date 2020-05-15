Family, friends and coworkers participate in Lt. Col. Aaron C. “Badger” Lapp retirement ceremony, May 15, 2020, on Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho. Lapp has served the Air Force for 20 years and one month and has over 3,000 flight hours and 900 Combat hours. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Akeem K. Campbell)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2020
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2020 22:15
|Photo ID:
|6218633
|VIRIN:
|200515-F-PJ023-1268
|Resolution:
|6768x4834
|Size:
|15.1 MB
|Location:
|MOUNTAIN HOME AFB, ID, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Lt. Col. Lapp celebrates Fini Flight and Retirement Ceremony [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Akeem Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
