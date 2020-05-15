Lt. Col. Lapp celebrates Fini Flight and Retirement Ceremony

U.S. Air Force Maj. Aaron Richardson, 366th Operations Support Squadron director of Maintenance (Left), and Lt. Col. Aaron C. “Badger” Lapp, 366th Fighter Wing director of operations and Plans (Right), participate in Lapp’s Fini Flight on the flightline, May 15, 2020, on Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho. A Fini Flight is a tradition among Air Force pilots, where the pilot takes one more flight just before retiring. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Akeem K. Campbell)

