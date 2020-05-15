Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lt. Col. Lapp celebrates Fini Flight and Retirement Ceremony [Image 2 of 9]

    Lt. Col. Lapp celebrates Fini Flight and Retirement Ceremony

    MOUNTAIN HOME AFB, ID, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Akeem Campbell 

    366th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Aaron Richardson, 366th Operations Support Squadron director of Maintenance (Left), and Lt. Col. Aaron C. “Badger” Lapp, 366th Fighter Wing director of operations and Plans (Right), participate in Lapp’s Fini Flight on the flightline, May 15, 2020, on Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho. A Fini Flight is a tradition among Air Force pilots, where the pilot takes one more flight just before retiring. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Akeem K. Campbell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2020
    Date Posted: 05.21.2020 22:15
    Photo ID: 6218628
    VIRIN: 200515-F-PJ023-1083
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 19.33 MB
    Location: MOUNTAIN HOME AFB, ID, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lt. Col. Lapp celebrates Fini Flight and Retirement Ceremony [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Akeem Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Fini Flight
    366th Fighter Wing
    Lt. Col. Aaron C. Lapp
    Retirement Mountain Home Air Force Base

