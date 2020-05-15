Lt. Col. Lapp celebrates Fini Flight and Retirement Ceremony

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Aaron C. “Badger” Lapp, 366th Fighter Wing director of operations and Plans, poses with his family, May 15, 2020, on Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho. During his time in service, Lapp was selected to be an exchange pilot of the Royal Australian air force at RAAF Williamtown, Australia, where he flew the F/A-18 Super Hornet. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Akeem K. Campbell)

