U.S. Air Force Col. Richard A. Goodman, 366th Fighter Wing commander, presents the certificate of retirement to Lt. Col. Aaron C. “Badger” Lapp, 366th Fighter Wing director of operations and plans, May 15, 2020, on Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho. Lapp has served the Air Force for 20 years and one month and has completed 1,850 military missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Akeem K. Campbell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.15.2020 Date Posted: 05.21.2020 22:15 Photo ID: 6218629 VIRIN: 200515-F-PJ023-1296 Resolution: 4316x3082 Size: 6.87 MB Location: MOUNTAIN HOME AFB, ID, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Lt. Col. Lapp celebrates Fini Flight and Retirement Ceremony [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Akeem Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.