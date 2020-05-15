U.S. Air Force Col. Richard A. Goodman, 366th Fighter Wing commander, presents the certificate of retirement to Lt. Col. Aaron C. “Badger” Lapp, 366th Fighter Wing director of operations and plans, May 15, 2020, on Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho. Lapp has served the Air Force for 20 years and one month and has completed 1,850 military missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Akeem K. Campbell)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2020
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2020 22:15
|Photo ID:
|6218629
|VIRIN:
|200515-F-PJ023-1296
|Resolution:
|4316x3082
|Size:
|6.87 MB
|Location:
|MOUNTAIN HOME AFB, ID, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Lt. Col. Lapp celebrates Fini Flight and Retirement Ceremony [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Akeem Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
