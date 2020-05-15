U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. David Schummer, 366th Fighter Wing superintendent of operations and plans, presents Lt. Col. Aaron C. “Badger” Lapp, 366th Fighter Wing director of operations and plans, the certificate of appreciation, May 15, 2020, on Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho. Lapp has been involved in significant deployments such as Operation INHERENT RESOLVE and Operation DELIBERATE RESOLVE. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Akeem K. Campbell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.15.2020 Date Posted: 05.21.2020 22:15 Photo ID: 6218632 VIRIN: 200515-F-PJ023-1294 Resolution: 5029x3592 Size: 9.84 MB Location: MOUNTAIN HOME AFB, ID, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Lt. Col. Lapp celebrates Fini Flight and Retirement Ceremony [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Akeem Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.