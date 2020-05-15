Lt. Col. Lapp celebrates Fini Flight and Retirement Ceremony

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Aaron C. “Badger” Lapp, 366th Fighter Wing director of operations and plans, poses with his fellow pilots, May 15, 2020, on Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho. During his time in service, Lapp has flown five different types of aircraft such as the T-38 Talon, T-37 Tweet, F-15E Strike Eagle, F-15SG Strike Eagle and F/A-18 Super Hornet. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Akeem K. Campbell)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2020
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2020 22:15
|Photo ID:
|6218630
|VIRIN:
|200515-F-PJ023-1237
|Resolution:
|5969x4263
|Size:
|13.66 MB
|Location:
|MOUNTAIN HOME AFB, ID, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
