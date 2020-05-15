Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lt. Col. Lapp celebrates Fini Flight and Retirement Ceremony [Image 4 of 9]

    Lt. Col. Lapp celebrates Fini Flight and Retirement Ceremony

    MOUNTAIN HOME AFB, ID, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    366th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Aaron C. “Badger” Lapp, 366th Fighter Wing director of operations and plans, poses with his fellow pilots, May 15, 2020, on Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho. During his time in service, Lapp has flown five different types of aircraft such as the T-38 Talon, T-37 Tweet, F-15E Strike Eagle, F-15SG Strike Eagle and F/A-18 Super Hornet. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Akeem K. Campbell)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lt. Col. Lapp celebrates Fini Flight and Retirement Ceremony [Image 9 of 9], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

