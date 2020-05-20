Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ike Supports Naval Operations in 5th Fleet Area of Operations [Image 14 of 14]

    Ike Supports Naval Operations in 5th Fleet Area of Operations

    ARABIAN SEA

    05.20.2020

    Photo by Seaman Trent Hawkins 

    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69)   

    200520-N-YD547-0071 ARABIAN SEA (May 20, 2020) Hull Maintenance Technician 3rd Class Kendrick Helton welds a half-round metal bar to the hull of the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) May 20, 2020. Ike is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Trent P. Hawkins/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2020
    Date Posted: 05.20.2020 23:19
    Photo ID: 6217301
    VIRIN: 200520-N-YD547-0071
    Resolution: 3280x4928
    Size: 1.28 MB
    Location: ARABIAN SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ike Supports Naval Operations in 5th Fleet Area of Operations [Image 14 of 14], by SN Trent Hawkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CVN 69
    "USS Dwight D. Eisenhower
    OFRP

