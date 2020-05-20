Ike Supports Naval Operations in 5th Fleet Area of Operations

200520-N-AY174-2002 ARABIAN SEA (May 20, 2020) Aviation Structural Mechanic Airman Dujon Samuel cleans the window of a an MH-60R Sea Hawk, attached to the "Swamp Foxes" of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 74, aboard the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) May 20, 2020. Ike is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Brianna T. Thompson/Released)

