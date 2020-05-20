Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ike Supports Naval Operations in 5th Fleet Area of Operations [Image 4 of 14]

    Ike Supports Naval Operations in 5th Fleet Area of Operations

    ARABIAN SEA

    05.20.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class James Norket 

    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69)   

    200520-N-AY174-2002 ARABIAN SEA (May 20, 2020) Aviation Structural Mechanic Airman Dujon Samuel cleans the window of a an MH-60R Sea Hawk, attached to the "Swamp Foxes" of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 74, aboard the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) May 20, 2020. Ike is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Brianna T. Thompson/Released)

    Date Taken: 05.20.2020
    Date Posted: 05.20.2020 23:19
    Photo ID: 6217287
    VIRIN: 200520-N-AY174-2002
    Resolution: 3140x4710
    Size: 1.29 MB
    Location: ARABIAN SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ike Supports Naval Operations in 5th Fleet Area of Operations [Image 14 of 14], by PO3 James Norket, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CENTCOM
    USCENTCOM
    NAVCENT
    CVN 69
    "USS Dwight D. Eisenhower
    C5F
    OFRP
    USCENTCOMPA

