200520-N-QY794-1006 ARABIAN SEA (May 20, 2020) A C-2A Greyhound, attached to the "Rawhides" of Fleet Logistics Support Squadron 40, launches from the flight deck aboard the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) May 20, 2020. Ike is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Brennen Easter/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.20.2020 Date Posted: 05.20.2020 23:19 Photo ID: 6217294 VIRIN: 200520-N-QY794-1006 Resolution: 4928x3280 Size: 1.04 MB Location: ARABIAN SEA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ike Supports Naval Operations in 5th Fleet Area of Operations [Image 14 of 14], by SN Brennen Easter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.