Ike Supports Naval Operations in 5th Fleet Area of Operations

200519-N-AY174-1015 ARABIAN SEA (May 19, 2020) Aviation Structural Mechanic (Equipment) 3rd Class Craig Wallace conducts maintenance on an F/A-18F Super Hornet, attached to the "Fighting Swordsmen" of Strike Fighter Squadron 32, aboard the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) May 19, 2020. Ike is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Brianna T. Thompson/Released)

