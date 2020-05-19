Ike Supports Naval Operations in 5th Fleet Area of Operations

200519-N-EE423-1030 ARABIAN SEA (May 19, 2020) Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Tanganiykia Gray performs an exam on a patient’s knee aboard the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) May 19, 2020. Ike is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sophie A. Pinkham/Released)

