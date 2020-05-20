Ike Supports Naval Operations in 5th Fleet Area of Operations

200520-N-QY794-1126 ARABIAN SEA (May 20, 2020) An E-2C Hawkeye, attached to the "Screwtops" of Airborne Command and Control Squadron 123, lands on the flight deck aboard the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) May 20, 2020. Ike is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Brennen Easter/Released)

