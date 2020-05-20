Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ike Supports Naval Operations in 5th Fleet Area of Operations [Image 7 of 14]

    Ike Supports Naval Operations in 5th Fleet Area of Operations

    ARABIAN SEA

    05.20.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ashley Estrella 

    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69)   

    200520-N-ON904-1098 ARABIAN SEA (May 20, 2020) Hull Maintenance Technician 1st Class Kyle Foulke welds a pole aboard the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) May 20, 2020. Ike is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ashley M.C. Estrella/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2020
    Date Posted: 05.20.2020 23:19
    Photo ID: 6217291
    VIRIN: 200520-N-ON904-1098
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 1.21 MB
    Location: ARABIAN SEA
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ike Supports Naval Operations in 5th Fleet Area of Operations [Image 14 of 14], by PO3 Ashley Estrella, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

