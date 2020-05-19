Dover Air Force Base Phase I Reopening

Savannah Rahm, Base Exchange barbershop
manager, receives payment from Tech. Sgt. Jason
Clinch, 373rd Training Squadron, May 19, 2020,
at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. The
barbershop is currently only accepting credit or
debit cards to minimize cash handling at the
register. (U.S. Air Force photo illustration by
Airman 1st Class Faith Schaefer) (This photo has been altered for security purposes)
