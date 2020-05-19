Dover Air Force Base Phase I Reopening

Savannah Rahm, Base Exchange barbershop

manager, receives payment from Tech. Sgt. Jason

Clinch, 373rd Training Squadron, May 19, 2020,

at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. The

barbershop is currently only accepting credit or

debit cards to minimize cash handling at the

register. (U.S. Air Force photo illustration by

Airman 1st Class Faith Schaefer) (This photo has been altered for security purposes)

