Dover Air Force Base Phase I Reopening

Tech Sgt. Matt Tira, 512th Maintenance Squadron Squadron hydraulic systems craftsman, finishes a set of bench presses at the fitness center, May20, 2020, at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. Various sections of the fitness center have been separated by caution tape to help minimize crowding and encourage social distancing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Faith Schaefer)
|05.19.2020
|05.20.2020 21:54
|DOVER, DE, US
