Dover Air Force Base Phase I Reopening

Staff Sgt. Leighton Montgomery, 436th Security

Forces Squadron base defense operation center

controller, wipes down gym equipment after

completing his workout at the fitness center, May

20, 2020, at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. The

fitness center’s Phase I reopening guidelines

require patrons to wipe off workout machines

before and after use. (U.S. Air Force photo by

Mauricio Campino)

