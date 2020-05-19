Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dover Air Force Base Phase I Reopening [Image 5 of 8]

    Dover Air Force Base Phase I Reopening

    DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Leighton Montgomery, 436th Security
    Forces Squadron base defense operation center
    controller, wipes down gym equipment after
    completing his workout at the fitness center, May
    20, 2020, at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. The
    fitness center’s Phase I reopening guidelines
    require patrons to wipe off workout machines
    before and after use. (U.S. Air Force photo by
    Mauricio Campino)

