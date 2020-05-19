Dover Air Force Base Phase I Reopening

Staff Sgt. Leighton Montgomery, 436th Security
Forces Squadron base defense operation center
controller, wipes down gym equipment after
completing his workout at the fitness center, May
20, 2020, at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. The
fitness center’s Phase I reopening guidelines
require patrons to wipe off workout machines
before and after use. (U.S. Air Force photo by
Mauricio Campino)
