Dover Air Force Base Phase I Reopening

Airman 1st Class Joseph Latteri, 436th
Maintenance Squadron repair and reclamation
journeyman, finishes a set of seated rows at the
fitness center, May 20, 2020,at Dover Air Force
Base, Delaware. Although masks are required
when transitioning from one workout station to
the next, patrons can remove masks while
exercising. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mauricio Campino)
