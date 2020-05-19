Dover Air Force Base Phase I Reopening

Airman 1st Class Joseph Latteri, 436th

Maintenance Squadron repair and reclamation

journeyman, finishes a set of seated rows at the

fitness center, May 20, 2020,at Dover Air Force

Base, Delaware. Although masks are required

when transitioning from one workout station to

the next, patrons can remove masks while

exercising. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mauricio Campino)

