    Dover Air Force Base Phase I Reopening [Image 1 of 8]

    Dover Air Force Base Phase I Reopening

    DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Capt. Ricardo Morales, 3rd Airlift Squadron C-17
    Globemaster III pilot, gets a haircut at the Base
    Exchange barbershop, May 20, 2020, at Dover Air
    Force Base, Delaware. As part of the base’s Phase
    I reopening, the barbershop officially reopened
    on May 19 for appointments solely with military
    members.(U.S. Air Force photo by Mauricio Campino)

