Capt. Ricardo Morales, 3rd Airlift Squadron C-17
Globemaster III pilot, gets a haircut at the Base
Exchange barbershop, May 20, 2020, at Dover Air
Force Base, Delaware. As part of the base’s Phase
I reopening, the barbershop officially reopened
on May 19 for appointments solely with military
members.(U.S. Air Force photo by Mauricio Campino)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2020
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2020 21:53
|Photo ID:
|6217219
|VIRIN:
|200519-F-DA916-1007
|Resolution:
|3603x2400
|Size:
|3.95 MB
|Location:
|DOVER, DE, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Dover Air Force Base Phase I Reopening [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT