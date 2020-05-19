Dover Air Force Base Phase I Reopening

Military members receive haircuts at the Base
Exchange barbershop, May 19, 2020, at Dover Air
Force Base, Delaware. Patrons of the barbershop
are required to wear face masks and to adhere to
social distancing policies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Faith Schaefer)
