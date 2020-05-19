Dover Air Force Base Phase I Reopening

Military members receive haircuts at the Base

Exchange barbershop, May 19, 2020, at Dover Air

Force Base, Delaware. Patrons of the barbershop

are required to wear face masks and to adhere to

social distancing policies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Faith Schaefer)

