Senior Master Sgt. Ken Bachman, 512th

Recruiting Squadron flight chief, runs on a

treadmill at the fitness center, May 20, 2020, at

Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. As part of the

base’s Phase I reopening, military members are

allotted up to three one-hour workouts per

calendar week. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mauricio Campino)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.19.2020 Date Posted: 05.20.2020 21:53 Photo ID: 6217221 VIRIN: 200519-F-DA916-2017 Resolution: 3000x2400 Size: 3.45 MB Location: DOVER, DE, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Dover Air Force Base Phase I Reopening [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.