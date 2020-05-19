Dover Air Force Base Phase I Reopening

Senior Master Sgt. Ken Bachman, 512th
Recruiting Squadron flight chief, runs on a
treadmill at the fitness center, May 20, 2020, at
Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. As part of the
base’s Phase I reopening, military members are
allotted up to three one-hour workouts per
calendar week. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mauricio Campino)
