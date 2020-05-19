Dover Air Force Base Phase I Reopening

Tech Sgt. Leticia Anderson, 436th Force Support

Squadron resource manager, briefs a group of

Team Dover Airmen at the fitness center, May 20,

2020, at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. Upon

their first return to the fitness center, all patrons

must attend a mandatory brief to review new

safety guidelines. (U.S. Air Force photo by

Mauricio Campino)

