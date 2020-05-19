Dover Air Force Base Phase I Reopening

Tech Sgt. Leticia Anderson, 436th Force Support
Squadron resource manager, briefs a group of
Team Dover Airmen at the fitness center, May 20,
2020, at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. Upon
their first return to the fitness center, all patrons
must attend a mandatory brief to review new
safety guidelines. (U.S. Air Force photo by
Mauricio Campino)
