From left to right, Brig. Gen. Howard Geck, commanding general, Col. Josef Sujet, chief of staff, Col. Trever Nehls, civil affairs officer in charge, and Command Sgt. Maj. Ronald Hassler, senior enlisted advisor, 103rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command (ESC), pose for a group photo after presenting Nehls with the, "Distinguished Member," plaque on behalf of the 103rd ESC for his outstanding service while in theater at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, March 14, 2020. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Dakota Vanidestine)
|Date Taken:
|03.14.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.14.2020 03:13
|Photo ID:
|6139337
|VIRIN:
|200314-A-OS319-599
|Resolution:
|5184x3456
|Size:
|3.17 MB
|Location:
|KW
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Blackjack Recognition Ceremony [Image 12 of 12], by SPC Dakota Vanidestine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
