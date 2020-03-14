From left to right, Brig. Gen. Howard Geck, commanding general, Col. Josef Sujet, chief of staff, Col. Trever Nehls, civil affairs officer in charge, and Command Sgt. Maj. Ronald Hassler, senior enlisted advisor, 103rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command (ESC), pose for a group photo after presenting Nehls with the, "Distinguished Member," plaque on behalf of the 103rd ESC for his outstanding service while in theater at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, March 14, 2020. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Dakota Vanidestine)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.14.2020 Date Posted: 03.14.2020 03:13 Photo ID: 6139337 VIRIN: 200314-A-OS319-599 Resolution: 5184x3456 Size: 3.17 MB Location: KW Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Blackjack Recognition Ceremony [Image 12 of 12], by SPC Dakota Vanidestine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.