Maj. Gen. John Sullivan, left, commanding general, 1st Theater Sustainment Command (TSC), hands Col. Cathleen Eaken, logics (G4) officer in charge, 38th Infantry Division, the, "Distinguished Member," plaque on behalf of the 1st TSC for her outstanding service while in theater at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, March 14, 2020. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Dakota Vanidestine)
|Date Taken:
|03.14.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.14.2020 03:12
|Photo ID:
|6139327
|VIRIN:
|200314-A-OS319-426
|Resolution:
|5184x3456
|Size:
|4.46 MB
|Location:
|KW
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Blackjack Recognition Ceremony [Image 12 of 12], by SPC Dakota Vanidestine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT