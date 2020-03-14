Maj. Gen. John Sullivan, left, commanding general, 1st Theater Sustainment Command (TSC), hands Brig. Gen. Steven King, deputy commanding general, 38th Infantry Division, a coin on behalf of the 1st TSC for his outstanding service while in theater at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, March 14, 2020. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Dakota Vanidestine)
|Date Taken:
|03.14.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.14.2020 03:13
|Photo ID:
|6139328
|VIRIN:
|200314-A-OS319-486
|Resolution:
|5184x3456
|Size:
|4.31 MB
|Location:
|KW
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Blackjack Recognition Ceremony [Image 12 of 12], by SPC Dakota Vanidestine, identified by DVIDS
