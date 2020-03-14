Blackjack Recognition Ceremony

Maj. Gen. John Sullivan, left, commanding general, 1st Theater Sustainment Command, receives a coin from Brig. Gen. Steven King, deputy commanding general, 38th Infantry Division (ID), on behalf of the 38th ID as a thank you for his outstanding leadership at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, March 14, 2020. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Dakota Vanidestine)

