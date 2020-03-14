Blackjack Recognition Ceremony

Brig. Gen. Howard Geck, left, commanding general, 103rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command (ESC), hands Col. Trever Nehls, civil affairs officer in charge, the, "Distinguished Member," plaque on behalf of the 103rd ESC for his outstanding service while in theater at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, March 14, 2020. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Dakota Vanidestine)

