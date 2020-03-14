Col. Trever Nehls, civil affairs officer in charge (OIC), offers remarks on working as the civil affairs OIC for the 1st Theater Sustainment Command (TSC) after receiving, the, "Distinguished Member," plaque on behalf of the 1st TSC for his outstanding service while in theater at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, March 14, 2020. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Dakota Vanidestine)
|Date Taken:
|03.14.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.14.2020 03:12
|Photo ID:
|6139332
|VIRIN:
|200314-A-OS319-938
|Resolution:
|5184x3456
|Size:
|3.86 MB
|Location:
|KW
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Blackjack Recognition Ceremony [Image 12 of 12], by SPC Dakota Vanidestine, identified by DVIDS
